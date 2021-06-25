Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $8,131,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC opened at $24.72 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

