Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

