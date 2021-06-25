Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 26,617 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

