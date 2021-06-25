Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.