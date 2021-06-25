Aviva PLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,150,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 590,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

