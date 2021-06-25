Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,500 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.58 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.25.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

