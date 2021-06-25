Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 3,715 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 334.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DocuSign by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $276.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.22, a PEG ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.