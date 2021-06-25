Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 3,715 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 334.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DocuSign by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $276.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.22, a PEG ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

