Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,573 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

