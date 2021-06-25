Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $137.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

