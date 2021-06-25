Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

