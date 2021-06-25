Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,264 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 221.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 945.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.