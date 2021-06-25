Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.