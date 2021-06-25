Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.76. 65,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,350. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.72 and a 1 year high of $392.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

