Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,280 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,123. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.34.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

