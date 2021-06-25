Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $7.83 Million in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,972,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $18,113,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.94. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,826. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.