Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

