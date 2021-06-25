Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 48.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.37. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

