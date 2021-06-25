Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,631,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,774 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.