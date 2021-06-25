Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $95.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

