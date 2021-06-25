Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 607 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

CHRW opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

