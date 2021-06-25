Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AON by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in AON by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in AON by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AON by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $238.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.51.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

