Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.39 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.