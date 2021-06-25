Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $143.51 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

