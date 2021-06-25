Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $195.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

