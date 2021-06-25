Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $191.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.