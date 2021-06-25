Bali Muralidhar Purchases 20,710 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar bought 20,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $192,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Bali Muralidhar bought 32,659 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $294,910.77.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bali Muralidhar bought 16,605 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $157,747.50.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bali Muralidhar bought 12,100 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Bali Muralidhar bought 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70.

Shares of RPHM stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.