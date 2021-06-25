Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Down 9.3%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12.

Bâloise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

