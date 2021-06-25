Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of BNGO opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. Research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.