Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 327,304 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 5,746.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 327,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Sunoco worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sunoco by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sunoco by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:SUN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

