Bank of Montreal Can Sells 154,801 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,801 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,499.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 408,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $4,353,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

