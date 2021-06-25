Bank of Montreal Can Sells 48,802 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,472,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,218.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 409,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

