Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,565 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Commvault Systems worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

