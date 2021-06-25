Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

