Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,036 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $130,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX opened at $218.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

