Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $117,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

