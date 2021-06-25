Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 512,416 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $136,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.54 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

