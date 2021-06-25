Barclays Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €74.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.92 ($77.56).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

