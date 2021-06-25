Barclays PLC Purchases 26,749 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $35,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

