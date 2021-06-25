Barclays PLC Purchases 53,558 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $29,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 948,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,667,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.15. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

