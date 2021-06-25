Barclays PLC Purchases 9,945 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Tyler Technologies worth $31,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $446.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.41. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

