Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €65.61 ($77.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion and a PE ratio of -264.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of €68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.