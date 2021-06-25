Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.53 ($91.22).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €65.61 ($77.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.63. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

