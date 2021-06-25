Beefy.Finance Trading Down 38.3% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,007.37 or 0.03025705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $72.53 million and $2.37 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00032671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00198276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00035654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

