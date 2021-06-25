BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92.

On Monday, May 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $352.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $181.17 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

