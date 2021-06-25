Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 227991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$282.13 million and a P/E ratio of -44.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

