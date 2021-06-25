Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down to $65.98

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.98, but opened at $63.36. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 5,585 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,272,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,273,938 shares of company stock valued at $62,951,858. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

