Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

