Berenberg Bank Increases DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 500

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 395.29 ($5.16).

Get DS Smith alerts:

LON SMDS opened at GBX 421.50 ($5.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.20. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.