Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

