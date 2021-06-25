Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 48,931 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $108,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,640 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.55. 1,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,689. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $215.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.61. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

